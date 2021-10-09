Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BZZUY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

