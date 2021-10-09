Barclays Boosts Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $3.95

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price upped by Barclays from $2.40 to $3.95 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.19 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

