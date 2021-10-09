Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

