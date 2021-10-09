Barclays Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.04 ($64.75).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

