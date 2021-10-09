Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,068 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock worth $34,086,176. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.