Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 873,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 99,805 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.