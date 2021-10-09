Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.69 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

