Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of TreeHouse Foods worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

