Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of The ODP worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $212,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.