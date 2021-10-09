Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Radian Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Radian Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

