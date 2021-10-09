Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.28 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

