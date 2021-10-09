Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.62 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

