Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

