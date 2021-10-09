Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CMCO stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

