Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

