Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $78.92 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.