Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $67.20. 2,029,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

