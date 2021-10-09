Bamco Inc. NY Purchases New Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,080,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.67% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 905,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

