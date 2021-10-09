Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $106.68 Million Investment in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,666,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,544,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,033,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29.

ZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.83.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.