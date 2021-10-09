Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $46,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $849,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,706. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

