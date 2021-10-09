Bamco Inc. NY Has $94.36 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.57% of Dynatrace worth $94,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 274.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

