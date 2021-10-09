Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $71,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 395,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.