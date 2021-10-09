Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PFM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFM Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.