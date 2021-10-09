Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

