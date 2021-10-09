Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.