Bailard Inc. Takes $565,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of -66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

