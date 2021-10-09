Bailard Inc. Sells 76 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $670.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $679.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

