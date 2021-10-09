Bailard Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.