Bailard Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $602.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.89.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

