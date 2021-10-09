Bailard Inc. Invests $685,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
ASO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
