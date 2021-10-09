Bailard Inc. Invests $685,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

