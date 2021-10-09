Bailard Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

