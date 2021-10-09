B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of B. Riley Financial worth $234,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

