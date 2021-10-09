Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 59,668 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,668 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

