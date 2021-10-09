Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

