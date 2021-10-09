Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,347 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

