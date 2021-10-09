Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

