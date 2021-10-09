Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.