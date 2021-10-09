Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 3,919 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9,124.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $14.25 on Friday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 165,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.40 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.