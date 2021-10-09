Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,651 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.27. 584,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,939. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,833. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

