Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 22,645 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

