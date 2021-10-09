Axa S.A. Has $50.84 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $50,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 414,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

BBY stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

