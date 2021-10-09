Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $48,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $329,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

