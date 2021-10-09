Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,537 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $35,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.