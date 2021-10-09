Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $36.68. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Avnet shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 332 shares.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

