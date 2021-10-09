Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:AV traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 404.10 ($5.28). The stock had a trading volume of 8,164,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 405.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,727 in the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

