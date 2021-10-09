Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

