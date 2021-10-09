AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431,120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of T opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

