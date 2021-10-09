Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

