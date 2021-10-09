Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Athenex stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Athenex has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Athenex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Athenex by 893.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 128,608 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

