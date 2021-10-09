Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

